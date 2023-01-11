ANF foils smuggling attempt at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle ice heroin from Islamabad International Airport through a Madina-bound flight, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ANF spokesman, the accused person concealed 2kg,982g ice heroin and 8000 drug capsule in his bag and during checking at the Islamabad airport, the authorities caught him red-handed trying to smuggle it via a Madina-bound flight.

In another operation carried out by ANF and ASF at Bacha Khan airport 1kg 624g of heroin was recovered and the accused was arrested.

36 Heroin capsules were recovered from a Türkiye-bound passenger’s belly at Lahore international airport.

Read more: MAN WITH HEROIN-FILLED CAPSULES IN STOMACH HELD AT AIRPORT

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) held a man with heroin-filled capsules in his stomach at Islamabad International Airport.

The passenger from the Kurram district of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) was carrying 113 heroin-filled capsules in his stomach to Dubai. Upon swift action from the ANF, the capsules were seized from the passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

Comments