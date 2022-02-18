ANF Peshawar recovers 18kg drugs from car

PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday arrested two accused after recovering 18kg drugs from their possession in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence Wing in a joint action on a tip-off near Toll Plaza, Peshawar recovered the contraband items from a car.

In the action, 15kg hashish and three kg opium concealed in the secret pockets in the vehicle were recovered. Two accused namely Raifullah and Mursaleen Khan have been taken into custody and a case against them under Anti-Narcotics Act has been registered against them.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid at the Karachi seaport terminal recovered 360 kilograms of heroin.

An ANF spokesperson had said that on a tip-off the ANF conducted raid at the port and recovered 360 kilograms of heroin from the containers of cargo booked for the UK.

According to the spokesperson, containers were taken in custody and thoroughly searched the cargo in containers. ” 1200 sanitary pipes were found suspected during the search of the cargo,” the spokesperson had stated.

