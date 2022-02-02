ANF recovers hashish concealed in walnuts at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday arrested a Doha-bound passenger from Islamabad International airport after recovery of 850grams of hashish from his possession, ARY News reported.

According to ANF spokesperson, the arrested was travelling to Doha from the new Islamabad Airport, where he was caught with the drugs that were concealed in the walnuts he was carrying in his luggage.

A case against the man has been registered under the anti-narcotics act, while further investigation was underway.

Separately, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its biggest action in Karachi claimed to have rounded up three members of a racket involved in supplying hashish in the city.

The ANF team on a tip-off searched a rickshaw near Karachi’s Johar Chowrangi and recovered two packets of hashish. The team arrested three accused travelling in rickshaw.

