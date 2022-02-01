ANF seizes 94kg of hashish in Karachi

KARACHI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its biggest action in Karachi on Tuesday claimed to have rounded up three members of a racket involved in supplying hashish in the city, ARY News reported.

The ANF team on a tip-off searched a rickshaw near Karachi’s Johar Chowrangi and recovered two packets of hashish. The team arrested three accused travelling in rickshaw.

Later, on the identification of the arrested, the ANF raided a workshop in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and recovered 47 packets of hashish concealed in two vehicles. The team also raided the house of an accused named Saeed Khan in Safoora Goth and recovered 30 more packets of the hashish.

The ANF in its biggest action in Karachi recovered 94.8 kg of hashish.

Earlier in November, last year, Sachal police recovered six maund hashish concealed in a vehicle.

According to the SSP East, Qamar Jiskani, the vehicle was heading towards Karachi from Quetta’s Pishin. On a tip-off, the vehicle was intercepted in the limits of Sachal police station and during the search, six maunds of hashish were recovered.

The 280 kg of hashish was concealed in 248 packets in the vehicle, the SSP had said and added that the vehicle was reassembled after concealing the hashish so no one can catch them.

