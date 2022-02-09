ANF recovers three kg drugs in Karachi

KARACHI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday arrested three accused after recovering three kg drugs from their possession.

According to details, Anti-Narcotics Force Intelligence and ANF Karachi conducted a joint operation near Karachi’s Al-Asif Square area and nabbed three accused with drugs.

The Anti-Narcotics Force recovered 3.030kg drugs from the arrested accused.

An ANF spokesman said the suspects namely Rashid and Fazlur Rehman, both residents of Chaghi, while Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of Sanghar, Sindh were arrested red-handed while selling drugs.

The recovered drugs included 1.010 kg of heroin and 2.020 kg of ice.

The vehicle of the accused has also been seized and a case has been registered against the three under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid at the Karachi seaport terminal recovered 360 kilograms of heroin.

An ANF spokesperson had said that on a tip-off the ANF conducted raid at the port and recovered 360 kilograms of heroin from the containers of cargo booked for the UK.

According to the spokesperson, containers were taken in custody and thoroughly searched the cargo in containers. ” 1200 sanitary pipes were found suspected during the search of the cargo,” the spokesperson had stated.

