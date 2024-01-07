ANF seized 618 metric tons of drugs in 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) has seized 618 metric tons of drugs and prohibited chemicals with street value of billions of rupees by conducting over nineteen hundred operations in 2023, ARY News reported.

According to the details, eighteen hundred sixty people involved in smuggling, including sixty-four foreign nationals were arrested during different operations.

Besides, over fifteen thousand events have been arranged to spread awareness regarding menace of drugs.

ANF also participated in thirty-two international events for counter-narcotics during the last year. Anti-Narcotics Forces is committed to eradicate scourge of drugs from the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the then Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Bugti, inaugurated the ANF Forensic Lab at the Anti-Narcotics Force Academy (ANFA).

He emphasized the lab’s crucial role in expediting prosecutions, easing the burden on other forensic facilities, and improving drug detection efficiency through advanced equipment

The minister stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of credibility in forensic processes.

The establishment of this lab will facilitate the issuance of various tests and reports regarding anti-narcotics, said the minister adding that this will help bring the criminals to the conclusion, and along with this, valuable time will be saved and data will be collected.