ANF Seizes 100kg hashish in Gwadar raid

GWADAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a large haul of hashish in a raid in an under-construction house, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the ANF foiled a smuggling bid of 100 KG of hashish, which was being smuggled overseas by sea.

The anti-narcotics officials and FC together in a raid recovered 50 KG of hashish from Angur Ada and arrested three suspects.

Moreover, the ANF seized 31 KG and 200 grams of hashish from the hilly terrain of Qila Abdullah.

ANF officials recovered 6.8 kg of ice at Peshawar airport from a Jeddah-bound passenger.

Read more: MAN WITH HEROIN-FILLED CAPSULES IN STOMACH HELD AT AIRPORT

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) held a man with heroin-filled capsules in his stomach at Islamabad International Airport.

The passenger from the Kurram district of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) was carrying 113 heroin-filled capsules in his stomach to Dubai. Upon swift action from the ANF, the capsules were seized from the passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

Comments