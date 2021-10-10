ANF seizes 175kg drugs from vehicle on Punjab motorway

ATTOCK: In an attempt to thwart the alleged drug smuggling bid via Punjab motorway near on Fateh Jang toll plaza, the anti-narcotics force (ANF) has seized 175.2 kilogram of drugs, ARY News reported.

The ANF spokesperson said the drugs were recovered during the search of the vehicle driven by one Arshad Ali, a Sheikhupura resident, who is now in the custody.

ANF allegedly recovered 111.6 kilogram of ganja and 63.6 kg of heroin from the car.

Street crimes register alarming rise in Karachi during September: report

Separately on the law and order situation, Karachi is facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime as more than 6,500 incidents have been reported in the city during the month of September, according to Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 4,009 motorcycles were stolen while 447 were snatched at gunpoint in the month of September.

The CPLC report said, 23 four-wheelers were snatched were also snatched during the said period while 191 were stolen during September.

