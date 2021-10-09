Street crimes register alarming rise in Karachi during September: report

KARACHI: Karachi is facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime as more than 6,500 incidents have been reported in the city during the month of September, according to Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 4,009 motorcycles were stolen while 447 were snatched at gunpoint in the month of September.

The CPLC report said, 23 four-wheelers were snatched were also snatched during the said period while 191 were stolen during September.

In addition to that, the citizens were deprived of 16,591 mobile phones during this period.

Furthermore, 14 kidnappings for ransom incidents, 20 extortion money cases were reported in the metropolis during the month of September, said the CPLC report.

The report said 173 cars have been snatched during the past nine months.

Previously, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was told during a law and order meeting that street crimes have seen a 30 percent decline in August.

The chief minister was briefed that street crime has witnessed a 30 percent decline during 10 days from August 11. To this, the chief minister said he wanted complete elimination of the street crimes.

The chief minister was further informed during the meeting that two policemen had been arrested for their alleged involvement in short-term kidnapping incidents.

