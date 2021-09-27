Footage shows delivery rider shot in head by street criminal in Karachi

KARACHI: A terrifying footage has surfaced that showed a street criminal had killed a delivery rider on a busy road in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Street crimes have registered an alarming rise in Karachi as now the street criminals were shooting the citizens fearlessly on the busy streets and roads.

In the disturbing footage, one of the street criminals was seen shooting a delivery rider in the head in the broad daylight on a busy road just to snatch a mobile phone worth a few thousand.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

The sorrowful incident had taken place in the Sohrab Goth area where a delivery rider was allegedly shot in the head over resisting the robbery. After receiving the bullet in the head, the delivery rider fell on the ground and died on the spot.

The killer of the delivery rider is still at large.

Moreover, a rickshaw driver was also shot dead in the New Karachi area allegedly by street criminals. Police officials launched an investigation into the incident, however, no arrest was made so far.

Yesterday, in different robbery incidents that took place in Karachi, the street criminals had killed a citizen and injured six others after facing resistance.

A citizen had lost his life and five others sustained injuries due to firing resorted to by street criminals over resisting the robbery in different areas of Karachi.

Over resisting the robbers, a citizen was gunned down by the street criminals in the Sohrab Goth area. Another citizen was wounded by firing near Banaras Pathan Colony.

The other incidents were reported in Baldia Muhammad Khan Colony, Sharafi Goth, Safora Goth, Surjani and Paposh in which six Karachiites were wounded by the firing of street criminals.