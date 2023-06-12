ANF seizes 200 litres of liquid Ice near Gwadar

GAWADAR: Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) conducted an operation and seized 200 litres of liquid ICE (Crystal methamphetamine) and 30 kg of hashish hidden near the Padizer area of ​​Gwadar, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the ANF officials thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics by recovering 200 litres of liquid ICE and 30 kg of hashish hidden near the Padizer area of ​​Gwadar for the purpose to smuggle abroad.

In a separate operation near Ring Road Rawalpindi, two suspects – residents of Khyber Agency – were arrested on the identification of the already arrested accused from Alharam Town, Peshawar.

The antinarcotics officials recovered two capsules filled with ICE from the possession of the arrested suspects.

While the in some other operations, the ANF officials successfully recovered 2400 drug pills from two Afghans near GT Road Peshawar, five kg of hashish and 1.5 kg of ice were recovered from the uninhabited area of ​​Bara Khyber.

Moreover, seven kg of hashish hidden for smuggling purposes was recovered from Khyber District Jaborri, while two kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Pishtakhara Chowk, Peshawar.

The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the arrested accused.

Earlier this month, Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics through the sea route and seize 26.5 kilograms of Ice drug in Karachi.

According to the details, a raid was conducted by the ANF officials at the Karachi International Container Terminal, resulting in the seizure of 26.5 kilograms of Ice drug (Crystal methamphetamine).

As per an ANF spokesperson, the narcotics were skillfully concealed within the container’s cargo, hidden in the secret compartments. The container was booked by a private company in Karachi for shipment to Malaysia.

Following the seizure of the container and narcotics, further action will be taken against the individuals involved in this illicit trade, as ANF initiates a comprehensive investigation.