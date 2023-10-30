ANF seizes 214 drug capsules from a passenger at Lahore airport

The Anti Narcotic Forces (ANF) carried out an anti-narcotic operation at Allama Iqbal airport, Lahore, and seized a total of 214 drug capsules from a passenger, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the ANF successfully thwarted the drug smuggling attempt and recovered 214 drug-filled capsules from a passenger’s stomach.

Similarly, another passenger was apprehended after more than 2 kilograms of the drug known as “ice” were found concealed in his trolley bag at Allama Iqbal Airport.

The ANF spokesperson confirmed that all the smugglers were arrested and booked in relevant drug trafficking sections.

Last month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid at a container terminal here foiled smuggling of drugs to overseas.

A consignment of hashish was being exported to abroad under the guise of vegetables and fruits, a spokesperson of the ANF said.

The ANF team in a raid at the Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) recovered over three maunds of hashish from a container booked for Doha, Qatar.

“The anti-drugs agency thoroughly searched a container with onion cargo and recovered 125 kilograms of hashish,” according to a spokesman. “The hashish was expertly hidden in layers of onions,” ANF official said.

“The container was booked by a private company of Karachi destined to Qatar,” ANF stated.

The ANF has initiated search of the accused involved in smuggling bid after taken narcotics in its custody.