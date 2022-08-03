ANF seizes 3kg crystal ice from Afghan national at Chaman border

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized three kg of crystal ice from an Afghan national at Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ANF during a routine checking at the Pak-Afghan border recovered three kg of crystal ice from an Afghan national named Imaruddin.

The accused was trying to smuggle narcotics to Pakistan from Afghanistan via Chaman border, the ANF officials said.

A case has been registered against Afghan national under anti-narcotics act.

Back in November 2021, the ASF foiled a drug smuggling bid by timely catching a man carrying a one-and-a-half kilogram parcel of heroin in flight for Bahrain.

The suspect passenger, going on board a private Bahrain-bound plane, had hidden the drug in his bag, said the ASF spokesperson.

They added that the worth of the seized drug is estimated to be around Rs150 million.

