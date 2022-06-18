Peshawar: ASF recovers 2.99 kg crystal meth from passenger

Peshawar: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday recovered 2.99 kg of crystal meth (methamphetamine) from a passenger at Peshawar Airport.

According to detail the ASF has recovered nearly 3 kg of crystal meth also known as ICE from a passenger named Bilal Hussain. The passenger had concealed the drugs in his bag, an ASF spokesperson said.

Bilal and the recovered drugs have been handed over to higher officials of the ASF.

In another similar incident on February 3, 2022, the ASF thwarted a money laundering bid from Lahore International airport and arrested three passengers.

As per details, three Dubai-bound passengers were arrested for travelling with $84,000 and PKR Rs465,000. Imran, Irshad and other passengers concealed the foreign and local currency in the seat of the wheelchair and handbag they were carrying.

Back in November 2021, the ASF foiled a drug smuggling bid by timely catching a man carrying a one-and-a-half kilogram parcel of heroin in flight for Bahrain.

The suspect passenger, going on board a private Bahrain-bound plane, had hidden the drug in his bag, said the ASF spokesperson.

They added that the worth of the seized drug is estimated to be around Rs150 million.

For further investigation and interrogation of the suspect and his associations, the ASF has handed him over to the anti-narcotics force.

