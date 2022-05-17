Sialkot: ASF starts investigtion of Imran Khan’s ‘stolen’ phones

Sialkot: Airport Security Force (ASF) and Sialkot Airport officials have taken notice of Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s allegedly ‘stolen’ mobile phones at the airport, ARY News reported.

According to sources the ASF and Sialkot Airport officials thoroughly looked at the CCTV footage from the airport from Imran Khan landing at the airport to his departure. The authorities have been unable to find any signs of a robbery in the recovered CCTV footage, sources say.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan had come to Sialkot on May 14 to address a power show against the government. The former premier had announced recording a video naming people who conspired against him, at the same public gathering.

Also Read:Imran Khan’s two phones stolen after Sialkot speech: Shehbaz Gill

Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehabz Gill tweeted that two of Imran Khan’s mobile phones have been stolen after his ‘video message’ statement in Sialkot.

پرسوں سیالکوٹ میں ایک طرف جان بوجھ کر عمران خان کو کوئی سیکورٹی پروائیڈ نہیں کی گئی اور دوسری طرف ان کے دو فون چوری کئے گئے۔ آپ تو بلکل بوکھلا گئے ہیں۔خان نے جو وڈیو بیان ریکارڈ کروایا ہے وہ ان فونوں سے نہیں ملنا۔عمران خان کے جلسہ گاہ جانے کے بعد ائیرپورٹ سے فون چوری کروائے گئے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 16, 2022

He had said that the incumbent government has lost its mind, they will not find Imran Khan’s video message on those mobile phones.

According to details, only vice-chaiman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Shehbaz Gill, and the airline crew, had travelled along with Imran Khan in his special chartered plane to Sialkot. He was received at the airport by PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood.

Comments