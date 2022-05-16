Monday, May 16, 2022
Imran Khan’s two mobile phones stolen after Sialkot speech: Shehbaz Gill

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill has claimed that Imran Khan’s two mobile phones have been stolen after his speech in Sialkot on May 14, ARY News reported. 

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill took to Twitter and said that the government did not provide any security to the PTI chief in the Sialkot gathering on May 14, and now his two mobile phones have been stolen.

He said that the incumbent government has lost its mind, they will not find Imran Khan’s video message on those mobile phones. Imran Khan’s mobile phones were stolen from Sialkot airport after the public demonstration in Sialkot on May 14, he claimed.

It is to be noted that Imran Khan has informed his followers about recording a video message naming the people who conspired to oust his government. He had said that the video will be released in case of his death.

 

 

