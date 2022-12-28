ANF seizes over 108kg drugs in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized over 108 kilograms of drugs in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, ANF carried out an operation in D-17 Islamabad and seized over 108kg of drugs, 78 kg of opium and 6 kg of heroin.

In a separate incident, the ANF confiscated 102 g ice and 74 g heroin from a courier office in Islamabad.

A Bahrain-bound passenger was arrested at Multan airport and 118 capsules of heroin were recovered from him.

Similarly, 120 capsules were confiscated from Jeddah-bound passenger at Faisalabad airport.

Furthermore, the ANF confiscated 35.3 kg of drugs and 1.5 kg of ice hidden in plastic bags from Khyber in a joint operation of FC and ANF.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) held a man with heroin-filled capsules in his stomach at Islamabad International Airport.

The passenger from the Kurram district of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) was carrying 113 heroin-filled capsules in his stomach to Dubai. Upon swift action from the ANF, the capsules were seized from the passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

