ANF seizes over 18 kg drugs, arrests five suspects

QUETTA: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a crackdown on drug trafficking, apprehended five suspects and seized 18 kilograms of hashish (Charas), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the ANF Spokesman, the anti-narcotic officials have intensified their efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and apprehended five suspects on two motorcycles near Kuchlak Bypass and seized 18 kg of Hashish hidden under the seat of the motorbikes.

The arrested suspects are reportedly from Faisalabad, Qila Abdullah, and Shakarparian, the ANF officials registered the case under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Earlier to this, ANF conducted a major crackdown on drug trafficking across the country, apprehended 12 suspects and seized more than 305 kilograms of drugs.

According to the ANF Spokesman, the anti narcotic officials has intensified its efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and seized 72 kg of opium, 61kg of hashish hidden in the secret compartment of a vehicle near M1 toll plaza, Islamabad.

The ANF officials disclosed that a woman – resident of Sheikhupura – and a suspect was apprehended, while two kg of opium was recovered from the arrested suspects.