ANF seizes over 305 kg drugs, arrests 12 suspects

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a major crackdown on drug trafficking across the country, apprehended 12 suspects and seized more than 305 kilograms of drugs, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the ANF Spokesman, the anti narcotic officials has intensified its efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and seized 72 kg of opium, 61kg of hashish hidden in the secret compartment of a vehicle near M1 toll plaza, Islamabad.

The ANF officials disclosed that a woman – resident of Sheikhupura – and a suspect was apprehended, while two kg of opium was recovered from the arrested suspects.

READ: ANF thwarts drug trafficking, seizes 84 kg of narcotics

In another operation, more than 157 kilograms of hashish were seized from a vehicle at Indus Chowrangi, Karachi, hidden under the secret compartments of car bumper, leading to arrest three suspects traveling in the vehicle.

During an operation on Khyber Road, a total of 2.4 kilograms of charas (hashish) were recovered from a suspect – resident of Sukkur, while another suspect was arrested near Shershah toll plaza, Multan, after a six kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.

Moreover, the ANF officials foiled a drug smuggling big by apprehended an international traveler, trying to smuggle three hashish capsules weigh 576 grams to Sharjah.

The ANF officials have stated that cases have been registered against all the suspects under the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, and further investigations have been initiated.