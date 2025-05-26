Angela Bassett addresses possible MCU return in Black Panther 3

Angela Bassett has spoken about her interest in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying she would love to play Queen Ramonda again in Black Panther 3.

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Angela Bassett shared her excitement about the idea, despite her character’s emotional death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Angela Bassett said she believes there is a way for Queen Ramonda to return, pointing to the Ancestral Plane, a mystical part of Wakandan tradition.

“That would be wonderful,” she said. “Listen, the Ancestral Plane? I could be there. You know? It could happen. I would, absolutely.”

Angela Bassett added that fans also want her to return. “Everyone wants it to happen,” she said, showing hope that Marvel Studios might find a way to bring her character back in Black Panther 3.

In Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda died while saving Riri Williams during an attack by Namor. Her death was one of the most emotional parts of the film and had a strong effect on her daughter Shuri.

However, the movie also showed that characters who die can still appear again. Erik Killmonger returned in a vision when Shuri visited the Ancestral Plane. This gives Marvel a chance to bring Angela Bassett back in Black Panther 3 without changing what happened before.

While Black Panther 3 is in early stages, there is still a long wait before it reaches cinemas. Director Ryan Coogler has been busy with his new horror film Sinners, which has done well at the box office.

It has also been revealed that Denzel Washington will appear in Black Panther 3, though his role is still unknown. Ryan Coogler has said he is eager to work with the legendary actor.

In the wider Marvel world, recent films have introduced adamantium, a new metal that could lead to conflict with Wakanda. This could be a major plot point in Black Panther 3, especially after Namor warned that other nations might turn against Wakanda.

Fans may have to wait until after the next Avengers movies to see Black Panther 3, possibly in 2028 or later. But Angela Bassett’s comments have already given them something exciting to look forward to.