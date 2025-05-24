Is Scarlett Johansson planning a Marvel comeback?

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she would like to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not as an actress. Instead, Scarlett Johansson is hoping to step behind the camera and direct a Marvel film in the future.

The actress has not appeared in a Marvel project since Black Widow, and her name was not on the cast list for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

However, Scarlett Johansson did work as an executive producer on both Black Widow and the upcoming film Thunderbolts. Now, she is aiming for an even bigger role in the Marvel world, directing.

Speaking to Deadline at the Cannes Film Festival, the Black Widow actress said she would be excited to take on the challenge of directing a Marvel movie.

“I think the movies that I like that are big action movies also have the human connectivity piece,” she explained.

Scarlett Johansson added that she believes it’s possible to tell stories about family, emotions, and personal struggles even within a massive superhero universe.

Her comments come just as her first film as a director, Eleanor the Great, had its world premiere at Cannes this week.

The movie tells the story of a 94-year-old woman who moves from Florida to New York and becomes friends with a 19-year-old student. Interestingly, Eleanor the Great also features MCU stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Erin Kellyman.

Scarlett Johansson played Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in the Marvel films. Her character’s story had a powerful ending, and many fans feel that bringing her back on screen could weaken that moment.

However, Scarlett Johansson working behind the scenes would let her stay connected to Marvel without undoing her past storyline.

For now, fans will have to wait to see how Eleanor the Great is received and whether Scarlett Johansson will get her chance to direct a superhero film.