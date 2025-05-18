SNL turns emotional as Michael Che apologises to Scarlett Johansson

Michael Che made a surprising and heartfelt apology to fellow host Colin Jost wife, Scarlett Johansson during the Season 50 finale of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The apology came during the famous ‘joke swap’ bit on Weekend Update, where Che and Colin Jost force each other to read shocking jokes live on air.

Johansson, who hosted the episode, joined the segment for a special twist.

Michael Che began his part by reading a joke written by Jost that started with, “I want to apologise to someone I hurt.”

Scarlett Johansson then walked on stage and sat beside him as the audience cheered.

Michael Che referred to the controversial moment in December when Colin Jost was made to read an offensive joke about Scarlett Johansson and her private parts.

Johansson was in the building at the time and appeared visibly shocked. That moment gained attention after she said on the Today show, “Michael, why? What did I do to you, Michael?”

This time, Che addressed the situation directly. “The fact is, I was just lashing out because I’m jealous,”

He continued the comedic tone by thanking Jost and saying, “I owe you everything.”

Scarlett Johansson, who has been part of several SNL episodes due to her relationship with Jost, seemed amused during the entire segment.

This was Johansson’s sixth time hosting the show and her second appearance during a joke swap.

The segment ended with Colin Jost being forced to read jokes written by Che, including one asking SNL creator Lorne Michaels to retire. Scarlett Johansson laughed along, showing no hard feelings.

