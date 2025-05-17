Scarlett Johansson talks about collaboration with Justin Baldoni’s studio

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson has broken her silence on her collaboration with Justin Baldoni’s studio amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

The Hollywood actor-director filed a counterclaim, accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

Amid their legal battle, Scarlett Johansson has responded to the questions regarding her collaboration with Wayfarer Studios, co-founded by Justin Baldoni.

The Hollywood actor’s directorial debut ‘Eleanor the Great’ is backed by Wayfarer Studios, which has been mentioned in Blake Lively’s lawsuit against her ‘It Ends With Us’ costar.

During a recent interview, Scarlett Johansson revealed that Wayfarer Studios “were super supportive throughout the process” of making her own film.

“But yeah, such weird timing,” the Hollywood actor said, referring briefly to the legal drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Meanwhile, the philanthropic arm of Wayfarer Studios, the Wayfarer Foundation, shut down earlier this month amid the legal battle between the ‘It Ends With Us’ costars.

It is worth noting here that Johansson was previously married to Lively’s now-husband Ryan Reynolds.

The couple’s two-year marriage, which ended in 2011, was marked by struggles. Johansson and Reynolds began dating in 2007, after Ryan’s engagement to Alanis Morissette ended.

They got engaged in May 2008 and married in September of that year. But by 2011, they had divorced.