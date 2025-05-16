Scarlett Johansson says ‘The Avengers’ filming ‘didn’t feel cool’

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson has opened up about the feelings of the actors on the set of Marvel’s ‘The Avengers.’

Released in 2012, the Marvel title proved to be a hit and generated $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

Scarlett Johansson portrayed Black Widow in the film, following her Marvel debut in ‘Iron Man.’

The Hollywood actor has now revealed that she and her costars were not so sure about what they were doing on the set.

“When we made the first ‘Avengers’ none of us knew what the potential would be. ‘Iron Man’ was massively successful. It was huge. It built the studio of Marvel. ‘Iron Man 2’ was also successful. There was ‘Thor,’ but that character felt like it was from a completely different universe,” she said in an interview with a US media outlet.

The Hollywood actor added, “It was such a different tone from the ‘Iron Man’ movies. The ‘Captain America’ movie had its own identity as well. When you added the characters all together, plus Hulk and Hawkeye, it just felt like a big mess to be honest. Even on the set it felt crazy. We all looked insane. What are we doing?”

However, ‘The Avengers’ actors started believing in the potential of the Marvel title once they watched the iconic scene where the camera spins around the superheroes as they prepare to fight.

“I remember the scene where we all are in that 360 of the characters together. That was the moment where we all thought this maybe could work. It felt powerful. When we watched the playback it looked really cool, but so much of it didn’t feel cool when we were shooting it,” Scarlett Johansson said.

While Marvel Cinematic Universe started with ‘Iron Man’ in 2008, it was ‘The Avengers’ which turned the studio into a box office giant.