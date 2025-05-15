Scarlett Johansson to return as Black Widow in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson has finally answered whether she will return as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in Marvel’s upcoming superhero film ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

Much to fans’ disappointment, and to their hopes for a surprise Black Widow return in the hotly anticipated ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson clarified that she doesn’t see the possibility of it.

In her latest magazine cover interview, Johansson spoke up about her potential MCU return as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, making it clear, “It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play.”

Notably, the actor, who first suited up for the superhero character in 2010, to play a supporting role in ‘Iron Man 2’, continued to reprise Black Widow in ‘The Avengers’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, before taking the lead role and ending her long stint with ‘Black Widow’ (2021).

Further speaking about her fellows, like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, who will be returning to the MCU for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, Johansson added, “I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans, too – it’s important for them.”

‘Avengers: Doomsday’, part of phase six of the superhero universe, is scheduled to release in May 2026.

