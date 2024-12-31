Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt finalize divorce after eight-year legal battle

Former celebrity couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finalized their divorce, after an eight-year-long intense legal battle.

As reported by foreign media, one of the most high-profile ex-couples of Hollywood, superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally reached a settlement to officially end their two-year marriage and a legal battle of eight years.

The former couple signed off their divorce papers on Monday, December 30, the lawyer of the ‘Maria’ star confirmed exclusively to a foreign publication.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” stated her lawyer James Simon.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. She doesn’t speak ill of [Pitt] publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time,” he added. “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

The rep for the ‘Wolfs’ actor refused to confirm the development or comment on the matter.

It is pertinent to note here that Brad Pitt, 61, and Angelina Jolie, 49, who exchanged vows at Château Miraval, France, in August 2014, parted ways in 2016. She later filed for divorce in 2019, citing irreconcilable differences.

In 2022, Pitt sued Jolie for selling her share of a winery they owned to a third party. She filed a countersuit, alleging him of physical and verbal abuse on her and their children on a family flight in 2016.

For the unversed, the couple shares six children together, three adopted, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19, and three biological, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

