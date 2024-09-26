Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan finalise divorce six years after split

Hollywood star Channing Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan have finalised their divorce six years after their split in 2018.

The two met in 2006 on the set of their movie “Step Up” and announced their engagement two years later. They tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed a daughter, Everly in 2013.

However, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation in 2018 and soon engaged in a dispute over the popular “Magic Mike” franchise.

Their feud began when Dewan’s legal team accused the Hollywood actor of hiding assets, which he denied.

They also had disagreements over the ‘Magic Mike’ franchise, which Tatum starred in and co-produced.

Dewan’s lawyers had argued in the divorce proceedings that the franchise was developed during their marriage and financed using marital funds.

Both actors sought testimony in court from one another as Jenna Dewan pursued a cut of the ‘Magic Mike’ intellectual property.

Now, they have resolved their issues with a binding judgment and will now avoid a trial which was slated for December.

It is worth mentioning here that a court legally declared the two Hollywood actors single in 2019, allowing them to begin other relationships.

In 2023, Channing Tatum got engaged to Hollywood actress Zoe Kravitz, who directed him in “Blink Twice while Dewan got engaged to her former costar Steve Kazee in 2020 and they have two children.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the first ‘Magic Mike’ film was released in 2012 and was an instant hit, having earned more than $160 million on a comparatively low $7 million budget.

Two sequels were made to the movie, including “Magic Mike XXL” and “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” both of which were also successes at the box office.

The franchise was further expanded with an HBO reality series, “Finding Magic Mike,” along with a live show presented in London and Las Vegas.