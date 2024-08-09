Channing Tatum hopes for ‘Gambit’ movie after ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo

Hollywood star Channing Tatum has expressed hope for a standalone “Gambit” movie following his cameo in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

During an interview with a US media outlet, the “Dear John” actor was asked about the possibility of him starring in the movie if Marvel ever decides to make ‘Gambit’.

Reacting to the question, Tatum expressed hope that Marvel would give it a shot and he would appear in the role if asked by the studio.

“I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Channing Tatum made a surprise cameo as the X-Men mutant in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

The development came after he and his producing partner Reid Carolin spent years making a standalone ‘Gambit’ film for 20th Century Fox.

However, the project was shelved after Disney acquired Fox in 2019.

Following his cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ Channing Tatum thanked Ryan Reynolds in an Instagram post for bringing his ‘Gambit’ to life.

“I thought I had lost Gambit forever” he wrote, while acknowledging that Reynolds fought for him and Gambit.

“I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy,” the “Blink Twice” star said.

Tatum’s recent outing was in ‘Blink Twice,’ in which he plays a billionaire tech mogul who flies his friends and some women to his private island.

The group finds themselves in trouble when things take a dark turn as the group spends countless hours drinking and doing drugs.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, became the biggest R-rated opening weekend ever with a total earnings of $205 million.

It also ranks as the eighth-best debut of all time and the biggest start of 2024, overtaking Disney’s Pixar sequel “Inside Out 2” ($155 million debut).