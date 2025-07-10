Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s legal battle intensifies; why is he seeking access to her private messages?

In a new twist to the former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battle, over a French winery, Château Miraval, the latter has sought access to the private chats of his ex-wife.

As reported by foreign media, Brad Pitt has filed a motion to gain access to Angelina Jolie’s private messages, before the ex-couple goes into the trial over the French winery, Château Miraval, on a yet to be set date.

For the unversed, the ‘F1’ star is suing his ex-wife over the sale of her share in their winery to a third party.

According to the details, Pitt now asks the court to urge Alexei Oliynik of Stoli Group to release his conversation with the ‘Maria’ star and sit for a deposition.

In the documents filed this June, Pitt also claimed that he even ‘attempted to meet and confer’ with Oliynik regarding the legal matter, but has been unable to make any progress so far.

The Hollywood superstar alleged that Switzerland native Oliynik has ‘refused’ to comply with the legal process, on the basis of country’s authority that ‘foreign nationals cannot be made to travel to California for deposition’, as his attorneys argue that the case law the latter had referenced ‘has no application’ in this case, since Pitt is asking only for a ‘remote deposition’.

Moreover, Pitt claimed that Oliynik was ‘acting at the direction of his boss’, Stoli chief Yuri Shefler, who is the ‘key operative’ behind Jolie’s sale, making him ‘unquestionably one of this lawsuit’s most important witnesses’.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that Brad Pitt, 61, and Angelina Jolie, 49, who were married for two years after a years-long relationship, parted ways in 2016. Citing irreconcilable differences, she filed for divorce in 2019, which was finalised last December.

