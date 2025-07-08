Brad Pitt accepts he ‘made mistakes’ after Angelina Jolie divorce

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has reportedly been reflecting on the mistakes he has made in his relationship with Angelina Jolie after their divorce.

The two Hollywood stars, who confirmed their relationship in 2004, tied the knot 10 years later.

Their split came just two years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, which was finalised in December last year.

A year after their divorce, Brad Pitt reportedly admitted to having made mistakes throughout their relationship.

“The divorce is something that had been controlling his life for so many years,” Us Weekly quoted an insider as saying.

“He loved her and he knows he made mistakes. It was such a divisive, toxic situation,” the insider said about the drama around their divorce.

It is worth noting here that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Following their divorce, the ‘F1’ star’s relationship with his kids took a strong hit, and he has no contact with them since then.

As per the insider, the drama leading up to the split and the aftermath “turned the kids against him as well,” however, Brad Pitt “doesn’t blame [Angelina Jolie] for everything.”

“His biggest regret is he can’t repair this. The case is over but there are no winners.

“To have that behind him is a relief. But on the other hand, it’s been hard for him because he doesn’t have a great relationship with his kids,” as per the insider.