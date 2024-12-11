Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie offered whopping $60m to reunite on screen

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt offered a whopping amount to reunite on screen. They are still going through the most well-publicised and acrimonious divorce in Hollywood history.

However, one overly optimistic producer claims that Brad Pitt, 60, and Angelina Jolie, 49, are now being offered a blank cheque if they can successfully put their love of acting aside their differences and co-star in a film, as quoted in a report by Page Six.

Danny Rossner says he is serious about his offer and has raised about $60 million from his backers, which he hopes will be enough to persuade enemies Brad and Angelina to put their differences aside.

What’s this anticipated film about?

Rossner characterises the movie he wants Brad and Angelina to star in as his passion project of more than 20 years. His output over the last ten years is noticeably more B-movie than A-list.

Based on the actual owner, it is a love story that takes place at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, during World War II. Pitt would portray Jolie’s seductive mistress and muse, Emma Digard, and Emmanuel Martinez, the hotel owner at the time. The script requires them to perform intimately together, and Rossner admits that there are heavy love scenes.

It is to be noted that the two share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The development in their already tense relationship came as Pitt made it red carpet official with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Brad Pitt, 60, who has been in a relationship with Ines de Ramon, 34, a jewellery designer by profession, since 2022, confirmed his affair with her, on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival days earlier to attend the premiere of his film ‘Wolfs’ together.

Pitt, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, from 2000, until their separation announcement in January 2005, was then in a longtime relationship with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie before their divorce was finalised in April 2019.

As they are still at odds over the custody of their children and a winery, Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Angelina Jolie’s lawyer Paul Murphy released a statement on July 17 appealing to Brad Pitt to end the dispute.

“While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” the statement read.