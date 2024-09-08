Brad Pitt ‘furious’ at Angelina Jolie for THIS reason

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is reportedly enraged over his former wife Angelina Jolie’s decision to sell her stakes in their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

According to Life & Style, the “Wolfs” star had intended to leave their shares in the winery as a legacy for his kids.

A source closer to the Hollywood actor revealed that his bitterness towards the “Wanted” actress was mostly driven by her decision to sell her stakes in the winery.

“It’s a big reason why he’s so furious with Angelina,” the source said, adding that Brad Pitt “is passionate about it.”

According to the source, Brad Pitt believes that Angelina Jolie’s step would be unfair to their kids.

It is to be noted that the two share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The development in their already tense relationship came as Pitt made it red carpet official with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Brad Pitt, 60, who has been in a relationship with Ines de Ramon, 34, a jewellery designer by profession, since 2022, confirmed his affair with her, on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival days earlier to attend the premiere of his film ‘Wolfs’ together.

Pitt, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, from 2000, until their separation announcement in January 2005, was then in a longtime relationship with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie before their divorce was finalised in April 2019.

As they are still at odds over the custody of their children and a winery, Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Angelina Jolie’s lawyer Paul Murphy released a statement on July 17 appealing to Brad Pitt to end the dispute.

“While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” the statement read.