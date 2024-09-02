Brad Pitt goes official with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt made it red carpet official with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, amid the legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, 60, who has been in a relationship with Ines de Ramon, 34, a jewellery designer by profession, since 2022, confirmed his affair with her, on the red carpet of the ongoing Venice Film Festival, as the two stepped out to attend the premiere of his film ‘Wolfs’ together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahoo Lifestyle Australia (@yahoolifestyleau)

The celebrities opted for high-contrast looks for their red carpet debut as a couple, with Pitt wearing a classic black tuxedo, paired with flared pants, whereas, his girlfriend slipped in a white, one-shoulder, floor-length gown with ruched details, paired with gold heels and box clutch.

Also Read: Justin Theroux engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom

It is pertinent to note here that Pitt, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, from 2000, until their separation announcement in January 2005, was then in a longtime relationship with fellow A-lister Angelina Jolie, and shares a total of six children, three adopted and three biological, with her. Their divorce was finalized in April 2019.

On the other hand, de Ramon was previously married to ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley, from 2019 to 2014. The couple had separated in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pitt and de Ramon, who have maintained a rather private relationship, since late 2022, are quite ‘serious’ about each other, revealed the sources.