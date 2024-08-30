Justin Theroux engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom

Actor-filmmaker Justin Theroux got engaged to actor Nicole Brydon Bloom ahead of the Venice Film Festival.

As confirmed exclusively by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Justin Theroux, 53, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, exchanged rings, after the former went on his knee, to pop the question to his ladylove, with a custom ring by Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry, in Italy.

The duo confirmed the development on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, for the premiere of Theroux’s film, Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, when ‘The Gilded Age’ actor showed off her striking engagement jewellery – a 4-carat, emerald cut, flawless diamond, set in platinum with 18-carat yellow gold inlay, embedded with the couple’s birthstones in the band.

Notably, Theroux, who was previously married to Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston, from 2015, until their divorce in 2018, first sparked the dating rumours with Bloom in February last year, when they attended a Netflix event together in New York City.

The couple was later photographed together on multiple occasions, before they went red carpet official in March this year, at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars Party.

Theroux was also Bloom’s date for her twin sister’s wedding in December 2023.