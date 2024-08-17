Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin called off their engagement?

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson and English musician Chris Martin are reportedly ‘happily together’, despite the rumours of the couple’s split.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It was reported by a foreign publication on Friday that the Hollywood starlet Dakota Johnson, 34, and the frontman of the rock band Coldplay, Chris Martin, 47, have parted ways, after being in a relationship for seven years and being engaged for almost six months.

Quoting a source, close to the couple, the publication had reported that the couple “have now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on.” This development was reported weeks after the ‘Madame Web’ star was spotted without her engagement ring in Malibu, California.

However, a rep for Johnson dismissed the split rumours and confirmed, “They are happily together.”

Also Read: Cardi B files for divorce from Offset; AGAIN!

Notably, Johnson and Martin began dating in 2017, a couple of years after the singer ‘consciously uncoupled’ from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. They made their first joint public appearance at a fashion event in January 2018.

It was reported in March this year that the couple has taken the next step in their years-long relationship and gotten engaged, reportedly with the blessings of the musician’s ex-wife and their two children, Apple and Moses.