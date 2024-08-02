Cardi B files for divorce from Offset – AGAIN!

American rapper Cardi B has once again filed for divorce from fellow rapper Offset, after almost seven years of marriage.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As confirmed by her representative to a foreign publication, Cardi B, who previously filed the divorce papers in September 2020, is parting ways with her husband Offset again. “It’s not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming,” the rep said.

According to the details, Cardi, 31, is seeking primary custody of their two children, the elder daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, and son Wave Set, 2.

Notably, the announcement came months after the ‘Up’ rapper shared on Instagram that she had been ‘single for a minute’, hinting that she and Offset were no longer together.

Moreover, hours after her rep broke the divorce news, Cardi B announced via Instagram, that she is expecting her third child. “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power,” she wrote for her third baby in the caption of the new picture gallery, flaunting her growing baby bump in a red dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do,” she added. “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Also Read: Cardi B shares video that shocked her

It is pertinent to note here that Cardi B secretly married Offset in September 2017. They welcomed their first child in December 2018. She filed for divorce in September of the following year, however, they were back together by the following month, and she gave birth to their second child in 2021.