Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s son Pax injured in horrific crash

Pax Thien Jolie Pitt, son of former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been rushed to hospital, following a horrific car-bike accident in Los Angeles.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by foreign-based news agencies, Pax Thien, 20, the second-eldest son of Jolie and Pitt, was rushed to the hospital with a head injury, on Monday, after he crashed into a car while driving down Los Feliz Boulevard around evening.

According to the details, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and sustained injuries to his head and hip.

While more details regarding his injuries are still unclear, the star kid is said to be in stable condition now and is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, July 30.

Reportedly, Pax crashed his bike into a car, which was stationary at a red light at the time. The driver of the affected car stepped out to check on Pax before emergency service reached the scene.

Also Read: Shiloh Jolie dropped Brad Pitt’s last name following ‘painful events’

Notably, Pax Thien is the second-eldest son of the high-profile couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who was adopted by the Hollywood A-listers from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, in March 2007, when he was 3.

Jolie and Pitt share a total of six children, three adopted, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 19, and three biological, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.