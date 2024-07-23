Shiloh Jolie dropped Brad Pitt’s last name following ‘painful events’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie dropped her father’s last name after allegedly experiencing painful events.

While confirming that Shiloh legally dropped her dad’s last name, her attorney Peter Levine has now revealed why the move was announced publicly, a US media outlet reported..

It is pertinent to mention that several media outlets reported that the ex-couple’s daughter changed her name as soon as she turned 18 while some reported that she took out an ad in the Los Angeles Times announcing her shortened surname.

“Shiloh Jolie did not take out an “ad” announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,” Levine said in a statement. “As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”

Levine claimed that his client’s move stemmed from personal challenges, however, he refused to disclose the nature of the challenges.

Read more: ‘Always wanted daughter…’: Brad Pitt in ‘pain’ after daughters drop his surname

“The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process,” he said.

Before Shiloh, Brangelina’s daughter Vivienne, 15, dropped ‘Pitt’ from her surname, to simply go by Vivienne Jolie in the credits of the new musical ‘The Outsiders’.

Earlier, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted daughter, Zahara, was also introduced sans her father’s surname, at her university’s sorority last year, when she was called Zahara Marley Jolie.

It is pertinent to note here that the former couple share six children together, three adopted, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 19, and three biological, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Despite their split more than seven years ago, the couple is still at odds over the custody of their children and a winery.