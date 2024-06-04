‘Always wanted daughter…’: Brad Pitt in ‘pain’ after daughters drop his surname

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt is reportedly ‘upset’ and in ‘pain’ as all three of his daughters with ex-wife Angelina Jolie dropped his surname from their names, one after another.

Amidst the reports of his eldest daughter, Shiloh seeking legal help to drop his surname from her official name, Brad Pitt is ‘aware’ of her move, and is upset with his kids’ decision to remove his last name, suggests a source close to the Hollywood star.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born,” the source told a foreign-based celebrity magazine. “He always wanted a daughter.”

“The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” added the insider.

While Pitt is happily dating Ines de Ramon, the person also shares that the distance from his children ‘pains him’. “He still loves all of his kids tremendously,” maintained the insider.

For the unversed, it was reported earlier this week that the first-born daughter of the ex-couple, Shiloh sought legal help to change her surname from Jolie-Pitt, to simply Jolie, after she turned 18 earlier this week.

The development came days after her younger sister, Vivienne, dropped ‘Pitt’ from her surname, to simply go by Vivienne Jolie in the credits of the new musical ‘The Outsiders’, which she helped her mom produce.

Meanwhile, the adopted daughter of Pitt and Jolie, Zahara, was also introduced sans her father’s surname, at her university’s sorority last year, when she was called Zahara Marley Jolie.

Notably, the former couple share six children together, three adopted, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 19, and three biological, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Despite their split more than seven years ago, the couple is still at odds over the custody of their children and a winery.