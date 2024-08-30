Angelina Jolie calls ‘Maria’ the ‘most challenging’ role of her career

U.S. actor Angelina Jolie had to learn how to sing opera to prepare for playing Maria Callas, one of the greatest sopranos of all time, saying on Thursday that it was the most demanding role of her career.

‘Maria’, directed by Pablo Larraín, chronicles Callas’s final days in Paris when she was addicted to anti-anxiety drugs. It recalls the high and low notes of her tumultuous past when she wowed audiences around the world with her astonishing voice.

She had told Larrain that she could sing, but then realised she needed to reach a whole different level, taking seven months out to train for the role.

“I thought I could sing like people sing in film, you pretend to sing or you sing a little. And it was very clear early on that I was going to really have to learn to sing because you can’t really fake opera,” she said.