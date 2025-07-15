Angelina Jolie’s sweet support for Son Knox on his big day

Angelina Jolie showed her strong support for her son Knox as he celebrated his 17th birthday with a victory in a Muay Thai competition.

The Hollywood actress was spotted attending the sporting event on Saturday, 12 July, where she watched Knox compete and win.

The special day also marked the birthday of Knox’s twin sister, Vivienne, making it a double celebration for the family.

Angelina Jolie, dressed in simple black clothing and sunglasses, appeared cheerful and proud as she posed with a staff member at the event.

Jolie, who is a mother to six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne– has often spoken about her close bond with her children.

Over the years, she has remained a strong presence in their lives, both publicly and privately.

Read More: Angelina Jolie ‘exhausted’ by Brad Pitt legal dispute

Earlier this year, Angelina Jolie reflected on her parenting experiences, including the time she decided to sell photos of her newborn twins to magazines for charity, which she said was also a move to ensure their safety.

In addition, Jolie recently opened up about working with her eldest sons, Maddox and Pax, on her biopic project, Maria.

Both boys worked as production assistants and provided emotional support to their mother during some intense moments on set.

Throughout her personal and professional life, Angelina Jolie has remained dedicated to her children. Her appearance at Knox’s competition is another example of her commitment to being there for her family during important milestones.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie reportedly accused her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, of draining her with the legal battle.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The former couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2004, tied the knot 10 years later.

However, their marriage lasted for just two years, with Angelina Jolie filing for divorce in 2016.

While their divorce was finalised in 2019, the former celebrity couple is involved in a legal battle over a French winery, Château Miraval.

After Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over the sale of her share in their winery to a third party, she petitioned the court to dismiss his lawsuit, which was rejected.

Their legal battle intensified when the Hollywood actor filed a motion to gain access to Jolie’s private messages.

In his petition, Pitt asked the court to urge Alexei Oliynik of Stoli Group to release his conversation with the ‘Maria’ star and sit for a deposition.