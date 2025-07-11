Angelina Jolie ‘exhausted’ by Brad Pitt legal dispute

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has reportedly accused her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, of draining her with the legal battle.

The former couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2004, tied the knot 10 years later.

However, their marriage lasted for just two years, with Angelina Jolie filing for divorce in 2016.

While their divorce was finalised in 2019, the former celebrity couple is involved in a legal battle over a French winery, Château Miraval.

After Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over the sale of her share in their winery to a third party, she petitioned the court to dismiss his lawsuit, which was rejected.

Their legal battle intensified when the Hollywood actor filed a motion to gain access to Jolie’s private messages.

In his petition, Pitt asked the court to urge Alexei Oliynik of Stoli Group to release his conversation with the ‘Maria’ star and sit for a deposition.

Radar Online, while quoting a source close to Angelina Jolie, has now reported that she claimed that her ex-husband was trying to bankrupt her.

“It’s the last thing I need right now. I’m tired, stressed, and emotionally exhausted. He’s trying to drain me. The time, the energy, the money – it’s all meant to wear me down,” the 50-year-old actor was quoted as saying.

According to the publication, the Hollywood actor was concerned about her mounting legal bills, which are reportedly impacting her ability to provide for their children’s lifestyle.

It is worth noting here that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.