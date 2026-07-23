Angelina Jolie opens up about healing, life after divorce

Angelina Jolie now seeks new norms as she navigates life after her divorce from Brad Pitt.

In the latest update, Brad Pitt’s children continued to announce their detachment from Pitt, following Shiloh, then Maddox, followed by Zahara and Vivienne. Jolie shares six children with Brad Pitt: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 18.

On July 21, Jolie’s daughter, Vivienne, filed a petition to drop estranged father Brad Pitt’s name from their own. The source further mentioned, “If people knew the whole truth, they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them. The fact they aren’t speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency.”

Read More: Angelina Jolie’s another daughter decides to drop ‘Pitt’ from surname

The source continued, “Angie hasn’t been fighting and isn’t angry. She just wants everyone to heal.” This comes as Jolie’s eldest daughter, Zahara, is seeking to legally change her name to Zahara Marley Jolie, while Maddox wants to change his name to Maddox Chivan Jolie. Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh, also filed to drop Pitt from her name and change it to Shiloh Jolie.