Angelina Jolie revealed how she drew close to Alessandro Baricco’s novel and how she felt emotionally connected with it.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Jolie revealed what drew her towards Alexandro Baricco’s novel and how she felt emotionally connected to it: “I was drawn to Alessandro Baricco’s beautifully written novel because it examines universal truths about conflict, memory and what it is to be human.” She further added, “I chose to stay very true to it. My approach was to shape and edit more than to write”.

Reflecting on the film’s powerful message, Jolie said, “The film is for anyone who seeks answers and healing after trauma.” The director further shared, “The book discusses how we often ‘return to where we break.’ That’s true for almost anyone. No one knows what someone else has gone through. To sit and talk with openness and honesty is a beginning”.

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The upcoming drama features Salma Hayek as Nina and Demián Bichir as Tito, who are playing opposite each other.

However, reflecting on her experience with the cast members, she described it as, “It was wonderful.” Adding, “I felt very fortunate to direct Salma, Demián and the rest of the cast and crew who worked incredibly hard.” The filmmaker added further, “It’s a very challenging piece for actors who had to be very brave and emotionally open”.

Jolie also added a remark as she praised the Mexican American actress, Hayek: “Knowing her well helped to direct her, but there was so much about her as a woman and a performer I was surprised by still and so impressed”. Noting, “I am excited for people to see her incredible work.” “To see her in a way she hasn’t been seen before,” she further remarked.