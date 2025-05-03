Angelina Jolie to headline ‘Anxious People’ film adaptation

Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie is officially confirmed to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Anxious People, a story rooted in the bestselling novel by Fredrik Backman.

The Academy Award-winning actress will play the lead role of investment banker Zara in the comedy-drama set to bring a unique blend of suspense and heartfelt humour to the big screen.

Anxious People will be directed by Marc Forster, known for his work on A Man Called Otto and the blockbuster World War Z.

Forster reunites with screenwriter David Magee, who also penned A Man Called Otto. Their collaboration aims to deliver a touching cinematic experience, driven by Jolie’s powerful performance.

This marks Angelina Jolie’s latest foray into character-driven storytelling. Her role in Anxious People sees her caught up in a bizarre hostage situation after a bank robber inadvertently traps a group of strangers in an open house.

According to the official synopsis, the day before Christmas Eve, Zara (Angelina Jolie) reluctantly attends the house viewing, only to become entangled in a chaotic series of events that lead to revelations, confessions, and unexpected connections between the hostages.

Angelina Jolie is expected to bring depth and nuance to the role of Zara, a character who, through forced proximity and emotional turmoil, discovers shared humanity among a group of anxious strangers.

Produced by Hope Studios’ Fredrik Wikström Nicastro and Renée Wolfe, with Jolie’s director Forster and writer Magee also serving as executive producers, the film is being positioned for global distribution, with rights negotiations set to take place at the Cannes Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie’s involvement in Anxious People is already generating significant buzz. With her commanding screen presence and a deeply human story at its core, Anxious People is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in her career.