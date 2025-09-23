Angelina Jolie voices concern over free speech in US

The well-known American actress Angelina Jolie has claimed that she now does not recognize his country, reasoning the threat to freedom of speech by expressing deep concerns.

The foreign media reports have disclosed that the US president, while cracking down on critical media, dismissed the Jimmy Kimmel show for commenting on the recent murder of conservative Charlie Kirk, after which concern has grown over free speech in America. Jolie’s statement came amid ongoing development.

Angelina Jolie remarked regarding freedom of expression in the country that she loves her country, but right now she does not recognize her country.

The Hollywood star added that anywhere from anyone, the elements that surely limit individual expression and freedom, in my opinion, are severely concerning acts. This is a very stressful time, which we are facing together.

The 50-year-old star further added that she feels a sense of belonging and connection personally to the struggles of the latest character.

Moreover, actress Jolie paid a great homage to martyred Palestinian photojournalist Fatima Hassouna at the Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier in September, Jolie has debuted a striking new hair transformation, with a blonde bob, for her upcoming comedy flick ‘Anxious People’.

Angelina Jolie took everyone by surprise as she underwent a major transformation for her new role, chopping off her stunning locks to a chic bob and dyeing them blonde, reported foreign media, after spotting her on the set of ‘Anxious People’, the big-screen adaptation of Swedish author Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel of the same name, on Wednesday.

Dressed in a cream-coloured midi-dress and a matching shawl with white heels, Jolie was joined by her eldest son Maddox, 24, who has previously helped his mother with the research for her films.

As for the ‘Anxious People’, the comedy film is directed by German-Swiss filmmaker Marc Forster, whereas the script, based on Backman’s novel, is penned by Oscar-nominated David Magee. The title co-stars Jolie with Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Segel.