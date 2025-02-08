Angeline Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Pakistani actor-director Angeline Malik reveals her cancer diagnosis with the launch of her new jewellery brand, as she aims to redefine beauty standards through her label.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Seasoned actor Angeline Malik is now venturing into entrepreneurship, launching her own jewellery brand, called Angelines, to redefine the conventional standards of beauty, she announced on Instagram, with the first pictures of herself with a shaved head, after being diagnosed with cancer.

As she undergoes chemotherapy, Malik aims to celebrate resilience and stand with women facing similar challenges, to help them embrace confidence and strength, with her line, consisting mainly of handmade copper pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angeline’s Artline (@angelinesartline)

In her statement, Malik said, “I want to use my personal struggle and journey against cancer as a platform to challenge traditional notions of beauty. Shaving my head and sharing this experience is a symbol of my strength and the strength of every woman facing chemotherapy.”

“It is a celebration of the beauty beyond our hair, beyond our outer appearance, and a movement to empower women to embrace their resilience. For too long, beauty has been tied to external appearances, I want to celebrate the inner strength and dignity of women who face unimaginable battles. Sharing my battle against cancer is my way of standing in solidarity with them, proving that beauty is about confidence, courage, and the stories we carry,” she added.

Further speaking about her jewellery line, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor suggested, “These chains, rather than symbolising burdens, should be worn as ornaments of pride, embodying the essence of the powerful woman you are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Hamid (@sabahamid_21)

We wish Malik a swift and speedy recovery from cancer.

Also Read: Rozlyn Khan allegedly threatened for exposing Hina Khan’s cancer claims

On the acting front, Angeline Malik was last seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, headlined by A-list actors Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali, along with Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, and helmed by ace drama director Badar Mehmood.