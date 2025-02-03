Rozlyn Khan allegedly threatened for exposing Hina Khan’s cancer claims

Bollywood actress Rozlyn Khan has revealed that she has been receiving life-threatening calls after speaking out against fellow actress Hina Khan. The actress claims that these tormenting calls, which include threats to her life, have become unbearable.

Rozlyn shares, “I am receiving calls where people are literally threatening me for my life if I don’t stop raising my voice. From calling me dirty names to people giving me rape threats and saying they will throw acid on me, I have heard everything. This is unbearable for me.”

In her attempt to uncover the truth, Rozlyn Khan has accused Hina Khan of using her cancer diagnosis as a publicity tool.

Rozlyn believes that Hina Khan has bribed those around her, including her doctor Mandar Nadkarni, with large sums of money to manipulate the situation for her benefit.

Rozlyn Khan went on to challenge Hina Khan to post her cancer report on Instagram, questioning the authenticity of Hina’s claims.

Despite the intense pressure and constant threats, Rozlyn Khan firmly stated that she will not back down.

“I will not bow down to the pressure of these threat calls. They can continue to threaten me, but I will stand by my point. Hina has to answer. Being a public figure, she’s answerable for spreading misinformation,” she concluded.

Known for her outspoken nature, Rozlyn Khan questioned the accuracy of Hina Khan’s accounts, particularly regarding the duration of her surgery and her travel activities during chemotherapy.

Rozlyn Khan, who has undergone extensive research and consulted with numerous oncologists, believes Hina’s claims about a 15-hour surgery and continued global travel while undergoing chemotherapy are unrealistic and potentially misleading.

She emphasises that mastectomy, a major surgery, typically takes 8-10 hours, considering the time required for sample analysis during the procedure.

Furthermore, Rozlyn Khan highlights that chemotherapy treatment often involves restrictions on travel and social activities due to potential side effects and the need for regular medical monitoring.

Rozlyn Khan also expressed concern about Hina Khan’s apparent reluctance to publicly acknowledge her hair loss during chemotherapy. She believes that openly discussing this aspect of her journey would be more authentic and potentially more impactful for others facing similar challenges.

Khan suggests that Hina Khan’s focus has been more on portraying herself as “brave” and “strong” rather than providing accurate and informative details about her cancer experience.

In December 2024, Indian actress Hina Khan has reiterated her resolve to stay resilient amid the ‘toughest times’ as she battles stage 3 breast cancer.

The actress, best known for playing the protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June this year.

Hina Khan has been sharing her journey on social media, creating awareness about breast cancer.