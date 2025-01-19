Rozlyn Khan accuses Hina Khan of fabricating cancer journey for publicity

Actress Rozlyn Khan, a cancer survivor herself, has publicly criticized fellow actress Hina Khan’s public statements about her own cancer battle.

Known for her outspoken nature, Rozlyn Khan has questioned the accuracy of Hina Khan’s accounts, particularly regarding the duration of her surgery and her travel activities during chemotherapy.

Rozlyn Khan, who has undergone extensive research and consulted with numerous oncologists, believes Hina’s claims about a 15-hour surgery and continued global travel while undergoing chemotherapy are unrealistic and potentially misleading.

She emphasizes that mastectomy, a major surgery, typically takes 8-10 hours, considering the time required for sample analysis during the procedure. Furthermore, Rozlyn Khan highlights that chemotherapy treatment often involves restrictions on travel and social activities due to potential side effects and the need for regular medical monitoring.

Read More: Hina Khan opens up on ‘toughest times’ amid breast cancer battle

Rozlyn Khan also expressed concern about Hina Khan’s apparent reluctance to publicly acknowledge her hair loss during chemotherapy. She believes that openly discussing this aspect of her journey would be more authentic and potentially more impactful for others facing similar challenges.

Khan suggests that Hina Khan’s focus has been more on portraying herself as “brave” and “strong” rather than providing accurate and informative details about her cancer experience.

Rozlyn has challenged Hina to publicly share her medical records to substantiate her claims. This public disagreement has sparked a debate about the importance of accurate and responsible communication about cancer experiences, particularly by public figures who may influence others.

In December 2024, Indian actress Hina Khan has reiterated her resolve to stay resilient amid the ‘toughest times’ as she battles stage 3 breast cancer.

The actress, best known for playing the protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June this year.

Hina Khan has been sharing her journey on social media, creating awareness about breast cancer.