Hina Khan opens up on ‘toughest times’ amid breast cancer battle

Indian actress Hina Khan has reiterated her resolve to stay resilient amid the ‘toughest times’ as she battles stage 3 breast cancer.

The actress, best known for playing the protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June this year.

Hina Khan has been sharing her journey on social media, creating awareness about breast cancer.

In her latest Instagram post, the Indian actress shared a heartfelt post along with a series of pictures of her enjoying the winter in Mumbai.

“The last 15-20 days have been the toughest for me in this journey, both physically and mentally. The scars did come, and I gave my all to face them without being scared. After all , how can I give in to the unimaginable physical limitations and psychological trauma I had to go through.. I FOUGHT it, and I still am,” Hina Khan wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ star stressed the importance of resilience and a positive mindset as she battles breast cancer.

“To get through all the pain and much more, I have to find the balance to continue the cycle of positivity with deliberate smiles in the hopes that real joy would naturally follow. And it did,” she wrote.

Hina Khan urged her fans to continue fighting their battles and overcome their hardship by facing them rather than getting disheartened.

“Life doesn’t simply go on just by saying it does; we need to make that choice, irrespective of the circumstances, every day, over and over again. Hope you get similar strength to fight the battles you face in your life. Hope we all remain victorious!” the Indian actor added.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ star concluded her Instagram post with “Dua” and “Gratitude.”